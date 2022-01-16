asasass: asasass: My attempt at figuring this out: Is this good, can progress be made from here?

There was much much more to be explained, but you don’t seem interested in knowing. I give up on that line of teaching.

asasass: asasass: The code passes here: https://jsfiddle.net/t3cvwx76/

No, that test not suitable. You have much more in that test than needs to be there.

We need a simpler test before doing that one, called “defines the afterClickCover event” where we check that the afterClickCover is being defined first, before using a different test to check that the click event triggers the afterClickCover event.

Delete the “it triggers afterClickCover when cover is clicked” test.

For the “defines the afterClickCover event” test we will need a different function called simulateAfterClickCover, that is similar to the simulateClick function but is a CustomEvent, and doesn’t need the object that was defined with the MouseEvent.