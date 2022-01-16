Sorry no, that is not how events.afterClickCover gains its value.
within init
This line:
events.afterClickCover = new Event("afterClickCover");
function init(callback) {
const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
events.afterClickCover = new Event("afterClickCover");
cover.addEventListener("afterClickCover", callback);
}
My attempt at figuring this out:
Is this good, can progress be made from here?
The code fails here: https://jsfiddle.net/u6ebvqrm/
Expected spy afterClickCover to have been called.
it("it triggers afterClickCover when cover is clicked", function() {
const events = {};
//given
const afterClickCover = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover");
events.afterClickCover = new Event("afterClickCover");
manageCover.init(afterClickCover);
//when
//simulateClick(cover);
//then
expect(afterClickCover).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
The code passes here: https://jsfiddle.net/t3cvwx76/
it("it triggers afterClickCover when cover is clicked", function() {
const events = {};
//given
const afterClickCover = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover");
events.afterClickCover = new Event("afterClickCover");
manageCover.init(afterClickCover);
//when
simulateClick(cover);
//then
expect(afterClickCover).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
There was much much more to be explained, but you don’t seem interested in knowing. I give up on that line of teaching.
No, that test not suitable. You have much more in that test than needs to be there.
We need a simpler test before doing that one, called “defines the afterClickCover event” where we check that the afterClickCover is being defined first, before using a different test to check that the click event triggers the afterClickCover event.
Delete the “it triggers afterClickCover when cover is clicked” test.
For the “defines the afterClickCover event” test we will need a different function called simulateAfterClickCover, that is similar to the simulateClick function but is a CustomEvent, and doesn’t need the object that was defined with the MouseEvent.
How is the
simulateAfterClickCover function being written?
function simulateAfterClickCover(el) {
const clickEvent = new MouseEvent('click', {
currentTarget: 'el'
});
el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
}
MouseEvent gets changed to CustomEvent.
Do I do anything else?
function simulateAfterClickCover(el) {
const clickEvent = new CustomEvent('click', {
currentTarget: 'el'
});
el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
}
How much of inside here is being removed?
it("defines the afterClickCover event", function() {
const events = {};
//given
const afterClickCover = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover");
events.afterClickCover = new Event("afterClickCover");
manageCover.init(afterClickCover);
//when
simulateAfterClickCover();
//then
expect(afterClickCover).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
When you said delete this test, should it be saved to use at a later date?
or should it be forgotten?
it("it triggers afterClickCover when cover is clicked", function() {
const events = {};
//given
const afterClickCover = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover");
events.afterClickCover = new Event("afterClickCover");
manageCover.init(afterClickCover);
//when
simulateClick(cover);
//then
expect(afterClickCover).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
I got this error here: https://jsfiddle.net/fn37buo6/1/
ReferenceError: afterClickCover is not defined
it("defines the afterClickCover event", function() {
const events = {};
//given
//const afterClickCover = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover");
//events.afterClickCover = new Event("afterClickCover");
manageCover.init(afterClickCover);
//when
simulateAfterClickCover(cover);
//then
expect(afterClickCover).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
Yes you do. It’s in the same sentence in which I said that.
and doesn’t need the object that was defined with the MouseEvent.
This was the object:
currentTarget: 'el'
And you told me to remove that.
This:
function simulateAfterClickCover(el) {
const clickEvent = new CustomEvent('click', {
currentTarget: 'el'
});
el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
}
Becomes this?
function simulateAfterClickCover(el) {
const clickEvent = new CustomEvent('click', {
});
el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
}
Code: https://jsfiddle.net/xns9yqL8/
describe("init manageCover", function() {
function simulateAfterClickCover(el) {
const clickEvent = new CustomEvent('click', {
});
el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
}
Bottom:
it("defines the afterClickCover event", function() {
const events = {};
//given
//const afterClickCover = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover");
//events.afterClickCover = new Event("afterClickCover");
manageCover.init(afterClickCover);
//when
simulateAfterClickCover(cover);
//then
expect(afterClickCover).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
No not correct. What you have shown there is a property (consisting of a key/value pair) which is only part of an object.
The object is represented by the curly braces, inside of which are properties (which have values) and methods, (which are functions).
Yes, curly braces are overloaded in JavaScript being used for function bodies and blocks of code, and they are used to represent objects too.
This:
function simulateAfterClickCover(el) {
const clickEvent = new CustomEvent('click', {
currentTarget: 'el'
});
el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
}
Becomes this:
Is this right?
function simulateAfterClickCover(el) {
const clickEvent = new CustomEvent('click');
el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
}
Then I do this: https://jsfiddle.net/4smogc50/1/
Where I receive this error:
ReferenceError: afterClickCover is not defined
it("defines the afterClickCover event", function() {
const events = {};
//given
// const afterClickCover = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover");
// events.afterClickCover = new Event("afterClickCover");
manageCover.init(afterClickCover);
//when
simulateAfterClickCover(cover);
//then
expect(afterClickCover).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
Right, so define afterClickCover.
if you don’t define it as a spy, you’ll even be told that you need to define it as a spy.
I thought we wanted it to fail first, then pass it.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/7oqgmkhd/2/
The code passes, what do I do next?
Was I supposed to add:
events.afterClickCover = new Event("afterClickCover");
I can remove it if it is not needed here.
If it is needed, I can continue progress from here.
it("defines the afterClickCover event", function() {
const events = {};
//given
const afterClickCover = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover");
events.afterClickCover = new Event("afterClickCover");
manageCover.init(afterClickCover);
//when
simulateAfterClickCover(cover);
//then
expect(afterClickCover).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
Yes that’s right, which is why when adding tests after the code has already been written, that the
when section is the last part to be added.
If you’re ever not sure that a test can appropriately fail, one of the ways of checking it is to remove the
when section to gain that confirmation.
There was never any good reason to have that there. That needs to be removed.
Delete that blasted events object too. You have no good reason for that to be there either.
We can check that the test is properly doing its job by commenting out the
cover.dispatchEvent line in the manageCover code. If the test is properly doing its job, it will still pass. It should only be when the
cover.addEventListener line is commented out that the test should fail.
We can check that the test is properly doing its job by commenting out the
cover.dispatchEventline in the manageCover code. If the test is properly doing its job, it will still pass.
I did that here and it says failed: https://jsfiddle.net/320uperw/1/
Expected spy afterClickCover to have been called.
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const curtain = openCurtain(cover);
showVideo(curtain);
// cover.dispatchEvent(events.afterClickCover);
}
it("defines the afterClickCover event", function() {
//given
const afterClickCover = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover");
manageCover.init(afterClickCover);
//when
simulateAfterClickCover(cover);
//then
expect(afterClickCover).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
Well we’ve figured out that there’s something not quite right with the way that the afterClickCover event is being tested. What do you think it might be?
I don’t know.
this line:
expect(afterClickCover).toHaveBeenCalled();
Needs to be changed to something else?
it("defines the afterClickCover event", function() {
//given
const afterClickCover = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover");
manageCover.init(afterClickCover);
//when
simulateAfterClickCover(cover);
//then
expect(afterClickCover).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
No, everything in that test is good. That doesn’t leave much else to examine.
About the only thing left is the simulateAfterClickCover() function.
Do you see anything in there that’s out of place?
Something in here is not good?
function simulateAfterClickCover(el) {
const clickEvent = new CustomEvent('click');
el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
}
I don’t know what needs to be changed.
Well, how is that going to simulate the afterClickCover event?
🗹 Fail ☒ Pass ☐ Refactor
We are at the stage of attempting to get a suitably passing test.
From the code at https://jsfiddle.net/320uperw/1/ there is one simple update to be made, and the test appropriately passes.
Once the test is passing you can then uncomment the dispatchEvent line in the manageCover code.
I am not able to figure it out.
What are the instructions to fix it?
Nothing looks out of place to me.
I honestly have not the slightest idea.
I do not know what is wrong with it, I do not know why it is not working.
Me guessing makes things worse.
function simulateAfterClickCover(el) {
const clickEvent = new CustomEvent('click');
el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
}
The only instructions I was given were these:
For the “defines the afterClickCover event” test we will need a different function called simulateAfterClickCover, that is similar to the simulateClick function but is a CustomEvent, and doesn’t need the object that was defined with the MouseEvent.
If there are more instructions I need to follow, I don’t know what they are.
Simple for you, I have no idea what needs to be fixed.
I have no idea what part of the function needs to be fixed.
Maybe this question will help. What is the name of the custom event that is being made in there?
Is this right? https://jsfiddle.net/9qbdmxa4/
function simulateAfterClickCover(el) {
const clickEvent = new CustomEvent('afterClickCover');
el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
}
Then I uncommented here: https://jsfiddle.net/9qbdmxa4/1/
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const curtain = openCurtain(cover);
showVideo(curtain);
cover.dispatchEvent(events.afterClickCover);
}
If that is good, what am I supposed to do after that?