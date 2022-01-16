Paul_Wilkins: Paul_Wilkins: With that line at the end of the coverClickHandler, where does events.afterClickCover come from?

asasass: asasass: If this is wrong, then I do not understand what you mean.

That’s alright, we can keep slowing things down until we are at a pace that you can understand.

asasass: asasass: It goes from here: cover.dispatchEvent(events.afterClickCover); } To here:

I’m not asking you about where it goes. I’m asking you about where it comes from.

I’m also not asking to have random code thrown at me in the hopes that you might strike it lucky. I’m asking you to demonstrate if you understand a simple and fundamental aspect of programming.

In the coverClickHandler() function, where does the property called events.afterClickCover come from? I am asking you about the origin of that property. How does that property gain its value?