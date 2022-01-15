🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass 🗹 Refactor

The refactoring is now complete. We can move on to the next test.

☒ Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor

We have tested about all that we can in regards to no parameters, so the next test is when we use a parameter.

This test is about the afterClickCover event, which can be called “it triggers afterClickCover when cover is clicked”

There’s a lot of “when cover is clicked” so the next refactoring will be in regard to that. But it’s not yet. For now, we are wanting a failing test.

The part that we are wanting to test is at the end of the coverClickHandler function, where the dispatch occurs.

function coverClickHandler(evt) { const cover = evt.currentTarget; const curtain = openCurtain(cover); showVideo(curtain); cover.dispatchEvent(events.afterClickCover); }

We will have to use a spy in the place of that afterClickCover. We want our new test to expect that a spy has been called, using the toHaveBeenCalled matcher. Eventually we’ll pass that spy as a callback to the init function, but first we are needing that failing test.