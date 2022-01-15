We are still on refactoring.
🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass ☒ Refactor
The uninitialized test is missing a
given section name.
After that’s tidied up we can move on to tests involving the afterClickCover event.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/fkyo3qdz/
it("uninitialized cover doesn’t hide when clicked", function() {
//given
cover.classList.remove("hide");
//when
simulateClick(cover);
//then
expect(cover).not.toHaveClass("hide");
});
🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass 🗹 Refactor
The refactoring is now complete. We can move on to the next test.
☒ Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
We have tested about all that we can in regards to no parameters, so the next test is when we use a parameter.
This test is about the afterClickCover event, which can be called “it triggers afterClickCover when cover is clicked”
There’s a lot of “when cover is clicked” so the next refactoring will be in regard to that. But it’s not yet. For now, we are wanting a failing test.
The part that we are wanting to test is at the end of the coverClickHandler function, where the dispatch occurs.
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const curtain = openCurtain(cover);
showVideo(curtain);
cover.dispatchEvent(events.afterClickCover);
}
We will have to use a spy in the place of that afterClickCover. We want our new test to expect that a spy has been called, using the toHaveBeenCalled matcher. Eventually we’ll pass that spy as a callback to the init function, but first we are needing that failing test.
Because, I don’t know how to do this,
This is how I set it up:
My head can’t wrap around what I need to do here.
it("it triggers afterClickCover when cover is clicked", function() {
//given
manageCover.init();
const = jasmine.createSpy(" ");
manageCover. (" ", );
//when
// simulateClick(cover);
//then
expect().toHaveBeenCalled();
});
My attempt:
Is any of this good?
it("it triggers afterClickCover when cover is clicked", function() {
//given
manageCover.init();
const afterClickCover = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover");
manageCover.coverClickHandler(".play", afterClickCover);
//when
// simulateClick(cover);
//then
expect(afterClickCover).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
The afterClickCover spy needs to go before the init statement, because you are going to give it as the first argument to the init method.
Is this close? https://jsfiddle.net/k52fsuct/
it("it triggers afterClickCover when cover is clicked", function() {
//given
const afterClickCover = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover");
manageCover.coverClickHandler(".play", afterClickCover);
manageCover.init({
afterClickCover: ".play"
});
//when
//simulateClick(cover);
//then
expect(afterClickCover).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
It’s looks like you’ve made yourself confused by copy/pasting things in there.
Please start over with only the expect line in the test, and follow the error messages.
The code now passes which is not what was supposed to occur, we wanted it to fail.
https://jsfiddle.net/7anjwdey/
it("it triggers afterClickCover when cover is clicked", function() {
//given
const afterClickCover = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover");
afterClickCover();
manageCover.init();
//then
expect(afterClickCover).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
/me repeats the advice given in his previous post.
What is the fail error supposed to say?
It fails here: https://jsfiddle.net/kq5cerjn/
it("it triggers afterClickCover when cover is clicked", function() {
//given
const afterClickCover = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover");
//then
expect(afterClickCover).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
It passes here: https://jsfiddle.net/6sbvrfz0/1/
it("it triggers afterClickCover when cover is clicked", function() {
//given
const afterClickCover = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover");
afterClickCover();
//then
expect(afterClickCover).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
It looks like you are not understanding what we are supposed to be testing.
What do you think that we are testing here?
The part that we are wanting to test is at the end of the coverClickHandler function, where the dispatch occurs.
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const curtain = openCurtain(cover);
showVideo(curtain);
cover.dispatchEvent(events.afterClickCover);
}
I don’t understand what I’m supposed to be doing then.
I seem to be having a hard time with this.
From here, how many fail tests am I supposed to get before it is a good fail test?
It fails here: https://jsfiddle.net/kq5cerjn/
it("it triggers afterClickCover when cover is clicked", function() {
//given
const afterClickCover = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover");
//then
expect(afterClickCover).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
Okay then, let’s follow this where it leads.
With that line at the end of the coverClickHandler, where does events.afterClickCover come from?
If this is wrong, then I do not understand what you mean.
It goes from here:
cover.dispatchEvent(events.afterClickCover);
}
To here:
function init(callback) {
const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
events.afterClickCover = new Event("afterClickCover");
cover.addEventListener("afterClickCover", callback);
}
That’s alright, we can keep slowing things down until we are at a pace that you can understand.
I’m not asking you about where it goes. I’m asking you about where it comes from.
I’m also not asking to have random code thrown at me in the hopes that you might strike it lucky. I’m asking you to demonstrate if you understand a simple and fundamental aspect of programming.
In the coverClickHandler() function, where does the property called events.afterClickCover come from? I am asking you about the origin of that property. How does that property gain its value?
`const events = {};`
`const cover = evt.currentTarget;`
The events and cover are given to:
cover.dispatchEvent(events.afterClickCover);
Sorry no, that is not how events.afterClickCover gains its value.
within init
This line:
events.afterClickCover = new Event("afterClickCover");
function init(callback) {
const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
events.afterClickCover = new Event("afterClickCover");
cover.addEventListener("afterClickCover", callback);
}
My attempt at figuring this out:
Is this good, can progress be made from here?
The code fails here: https://jsfiddle.net/u6ebvqrm/
Expected spy afterClickCover to have been called.
it("it triggers afterClickCover when cover is clicked", function() {
const events = {};
//given
const afterClickCover = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover");
events.afterClickCover = new Event("afterClickCover");
manageCover.init(afterClickCover);
//when
//simulateClick(cover);
//then
expect(afterClickCover).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
The code passes here: https://jsfiddle.net/t3cvwx76/
it("it triggers afterClickCover when cover is clicked", function() {
const events = {};
//given
const afterClickCover = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover");
events.afterClickCover = new Event("afterClickCover");
manageCover.init(afterClickCover);
//when
simulateClick(cover);
//then
expect(afterClickCover).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
There was much much more to be explained, but you don’t seem interested in knowing. I give up on that line of teaching.
No, that test not suitable. You have much more in that test than needs to be there.
We need a simpler test before doing that one, called “defines the afterClickCover event” where we check that the afterClickCover is being defined first, before using a different test to check that the click event triggers the afterClickCover event.
Delete the “it triggers afterClickCover when cover is clicked” test.
For the “defines the afterClickCover event” test we will need a different function called simulateAfterClickCover, that is similar to the simulateClick function but is a CustomEvent, and doesn’t need the object that was defined with the MouseEvent.
How is that function being written?
function simulateAfterClickCover(el) {
const clickEvent = new MouseEvent('click', {
currentTarget: 'el'
});
el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
}
How much of inside here is being removed?
it("defines the afterClickCover event", function() {
const events = {};
//given
const afterClickCover = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover");
events.afterClickCover = new Event("afterClickCover");
manageCover.init(afterClickCover);
//when
simulateAfterClickCover();
//then
expect(afterClickCover).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
When you said delete this test, should it be saved to use at a later date?
or should it be forgotten?
it("it triggers afterClickCover when cover is clicked", function() {
const events = {};
//given
const afterClickCover = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover");
events.afterClickCover = new Event("afterClickCover");
manageCover.init(afterClickCover);
//when
simulateClick(cover);
//then
expect(afterClickCover).toHaveBeenCalled();
});