It’s only be the simulateClick() function that should be in a when section.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/Leyq0m1j/
Next:
Also, the const definitions are a distraction from what’s happening in the tests. The curtain and wrap variables can be defined in the same way that cover is defined, and they can be assigned in the beforeEach function too.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/Leyq0m1j/3/
describe("init manageCover", function() {
function simulateClick(el) {
const clickEvent = new MouseEvent('click', {
currentTarget: 'el'
});
el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
}
function removeEventHandlers(el) {
el.outerHTML = el.outerHTML;
}
let curtain;
let wrap;
let cover;
beforeEach(function() {
curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
wrap = document.querySelector(".wrap");
cover = document.querySelector(".play");
});
afterEach(function() {
removeEventHandlers(cover);
});
it("uninitialized cover doesn’t hide when clicked", function() {
cover.classList.remove("hide");
//when
simulateClick(cover);
//then
expect(cover).not.toHaveClass("hide");
});
it("hides the cover when clicked", function() {
//given
manageCover.init();
cover.classList.remove("hide");
//when
simulateClick(cover);
//then
expect(cover).toHaveClass("hide");
});
it("slides the curtain when cover is clicked", function() {
//given
manageCover.init();
curtain.classList.remove("slide");
//when
simulateClick(cover);
// then
expect(curtain).toHaveClass("slide");
});
it("shows the video when cover is clicked", function() {
//given
manageCover.init();
wrap.classList.add("hide");
//when
simulateClick(cover);
//then
expect(wrap).not.toHaveClass("hide");
});
});