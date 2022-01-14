What will we be testing in the next it section, and how would that test be set up?
it(" ", function() {
});
What will we be testing in the next it section, and how would that test be set up?
it(" ", function() {
});
It’s not time for that yet.
🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass ☐ Refactor
The test passes so we have completed step 2 of the testing cycle:
🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass ☒ Refactor
And we are now on to refactoring, step 3 of the testing cycle.
The tests need to be cleaned up. Where given, when, or then, is used in a test, they all should be used in that test. There are also some things in a when section that shouldn’t be there. It’s only be the simulateClick() function that should be in a when section.
Also, the const definitions are a distraction from what’s happening in the tests. The curtain and wrap variables can be defined in the same way that cover is defined, and they can be assigned in the beforeEach function too.
It’s only be the simulateClick() function that should be in a when section.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/Leyq0m1j/
Next:
Also, the const definitions are a distraction from what’s happening in the tests. The curtain and wrap variables can be defined in the same way that cover is defined, and they can be assigned in the beforeEach function too.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/Leyq0m1j/3/
describe("init manageCover", function() {
function simulateClick(el) {
const clickEvent = new MouseEvent('click', {
currentTarget: 'el'
});
el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
}
function removeEventHandlers(el) {
el.outerHTML = el.outerHTML;
}
let curtain;
let wrap;
let cover;
beforeEach(function() {
curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
wrap = document.querySelector(".wrap");
cover = document.querySelector(".play");
});
afterEach(function() {
removeEventHandlers(cover);
});
it("uninitialized cover doesn’t hide when clicked", function() {
cover.classList.remove("hide");
//when
simulateClick(cover);
//then
expect(cover).not.toHaveClass("hide");
});
it("hides the cover when clicked", function() {
//given
manageCover.init();
cover.classList.remove("hide");
//when
simulateClick(cover);
//then
expect(cover).toHaveClass("hide");
});
it("slides the curtain when cover is clicked", function() {
//given
manageCover.init();
curtain.classList.remove("slide");
//when
simulateClick(cover);
// then
expect(curtain).toHaveClass("slide");
});
it("shows the video when cover is clicked", function() {
//given
manageCover.init();
wrap.classList.add("hide");
//when
simulateClick(cover);
//then
expect(wrap).not.toHaveClass("hide");
});
});
We are still on refactoring.
🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass ☒ Refactor
The uninitialized test is missing a
given section name.
After that’s tidied up we can move on to tests involving the afterClickCover event.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/fkyo3qdz/
it("uninitialized cover doesn’t hide when clicked", function() {
//given
cover.classList.remove("hide");
//when
simulateClick(cover);
//then
expect(cover).not.toHaveClass("hide");
});
🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass 🗹 Refactor
The refactoring is now complete. We can move on to the next test.
☒ Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
We have tested about all that we can in regards to no parameters, so the next test is when we use a parameter.
This test is about the afterClickCover event, which can be called “it triggers afterClickCover when cover is clicked”
There’s a lot of “when cover is clicked” so the next refactoring will be in regard to that. But it’s not yet. For now, we are wanting a failing test.
The part that we are wanting to test is at the end of the coverClickHandler function, where the dispatch occurs.
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const curtain = openCurtain(cover);
showVideo(curtain);
cover.dispatchEvent(events.afterClickCover);
}
We will have to use a spy in the place of that afterClickCover. We want our new test to expect that a spy has been called, using the toHaveBeenCalled matcher. Eventually we’ll pass that spy as a callback to the init function, but first we are needing that failing test.
Because, I don’t know how to do this,
This is how I set it up:
My head can’t wrap around what I need to do here.
it("it triggers afterClickCover when cover is clicked", function() {
//given
manageCover.init();
const = jasmine.createSpy(" ");
manageCover. (" ", );
//when
// simulateClick(cover);
//then
expect().toHaveBeenCalled();
});
My attempt:
Is any of this good?
it("it triggers afterClickCover when cover is clicked", function() {
//given
manageCover.init();
const afterClickCover = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover");
manageCover.coverClickHandler(".play", afterClickCover);
//when
// simulateClick(cover);
//then
expect(afterClickCover).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
The afterClickCover spy needs to go before the init statement, because you are going to give it as the first argument to the init method.
Is this close? https://jsfiddle.net/k52fsuct/
it("it triggers afterClickCover when cover is clicked", function() {
//given
const afterClickCover = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover");
manageCover.coverClickHandler(".play", afterClickCover);
manageCover.init({
afterClickCover: ".play"
});
//when
//simulateClick(cover);
//then
expect(afterClickCover).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
It’s looks like you’ve made yourself confused by copy/pasting things in there.
Please start over with only the expect line in the test, and follow the error messages.
The code now passes which is not what was supposed to occur, we wanted it to fail.
https://jsfiddle.net/7anjwdey/
it("it triggers afterClickCover when cover is clicked", function() {
//given
const afterClickCover = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover");
afterClickCover();
manageCover.init();
//then
expect(afterClickCover).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
/me repeats the advice given in his previous post.
What is the fail error supposed to say?
It fails here: https://jsfiddle.net/kq5cerjn/
it("it triggers afterClickCover when cover is clicked", function() {
//given
const afterClickCover = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover");
//then
expect(afterClickCover).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
It passes here: https://jsfiddle.net/6sbvrfz0/1/
it("it triggers afterClickCover when cover is clicked", function() {
//given
const afterClickCover = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover");
afterClickCover();
//then
expect(afterClickCover).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
It looks like you are not understanding what we are supposed to be testing.
What do you think that we are testing here?
The part that we are wanting to test is at the end of the coverClickHandler function, where the dispatch occurs.
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const curtain = openCurtain(cover);
showVideo(curtain);
cover.dispatchEvent(events.afterClickCover);
}
I don’t understand what I’m supposed to be doing then.
I seem to be having a hard time with this.
From here, how many fail tests am I supposed to get before it is a good fail test?
It fails here: https://jsfiddle.net/kq5cerjn/
it("it triggers afterClickCover when cover is clicked", function() {
//given
const afterClickCover = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover");
//then
expect(afterClickCover).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
Okay then, let’s follow this where it leads.
With that line at the end of the coverClickHandler, where does events.afterClickCover come from?
If this is wrong, then I do not understand what you mean.
It goes from here:
cover.dispatchEvent(events.afterClickCover);
}
To here:
function init(callback) {
const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
events.afterClickCover = new Event("afterClickCover");
cover.addEventListener("afterClickCover", callback);
}
That’s alright, we can keep slowing things down until we are at a pace that you can understand.
I’m not asking you about where it goes. I’m asking you about where it comes from.
I’m also not asking to have random code thrown at me in the hopes that you might strike it lucky. I’m asking you to demonstrate if you understand a simple and fundamental aspect of programming.
In the coverClickHandler() function, where does the property called events.afterClickCover come from? I am asking you about the origin of that property. How does that property gain its value?
`const events = {};`
`const cover = evt.currentTarget;`
The events and cover are given to:
cover.dispatchEvent(events.afterClickCover);
Sorry no, that is not how events.afterClickCover gains its value.