Setting up first responsive page

UpstateLeafPeeper: UpstateLeafPeeper: I cannot figure out how to get the fixed mast to work.

CSS position:fixed instructs the div to be in a fixed position relative to its immediate parent but also requires the location of the exact position.

It appears from @coothead’s script there is a default left zero position but it is essential to specify top or bottom. The latter was used to prevent the footer from scrolling. I believe the default width acts like display:inline-block; The footer width was set at 100%. Try temporarily setting a background colour to ensure exactly what is being rendered.