Setting up Checkout form

Hello. I am working on a Checkout form, and could use some advice of how to set it up.

To avoid cart abandonment, I am following advice from the pros and making this a single form.

There are 4 steps during checkout, so I was going to have each step be an H2.

I think it makes sense, semantically, to make each step it’s own logical block, yet be part of the larger single form.

My form starts off with the tagline: “Checkout in 4 easy steps…”

Originally I was going to have one Fieldset, and make that tagline the Legend, and then have four H2’s inside the master Fieldset in the Form, but now I’m not sure that is the way to go…

Now I am thinking that each step be its own Fieldset.

And if I went that way, then should I have each H2 with a separate Fieldset beneath it, or should the H2 be the Legend in the Fieldset?

Also, I think HTML5 has the concept of a Section. Should I be using that instead?

Like most things in design, I suppose there are lots of ways to approach this, but one way is probably best.

I’m thinking having an H2 for each Step followed by a separate Fieldset is the way to go, but then I wonder if I need a parent Fieldset to wrap everything in the Form, and then what do I do with my Tagline?!

Thanks.