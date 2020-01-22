Setting up a new website

Hello everyone,

It’s been a while. Last time I posted was 2015…

It’s time for definitely migrating to a modern environment. Time to put my current website in a museum.

I would like to ask you guys some advise in this respect.

Let’s start by having a look at my current website www.ilcontadinobio.it

Cute, right?

Now, for the new one it would be nice to keep some features from the old one (like the product list, possibly the accommodation e noteworthy sections and a central area where I can embed the latest from socials). Naturally, my plan is to get a good enough template and then tweak it accordingly.

I am looking for some kind of small e-commerce, I found this as a possible starting point http://t.commonsupport.com/rotterdam/index.html . It has all features I want it to have.

I know nothing about compatibility, bugs, and all problems that could arise from themes customization. I think these are the biggest issues I will face.

I would like also some advice on what hosting to choose. I currently have a basic Windows based host. Should I switch to Linux? How about having multiple domains, like .it, .de, .fr, etc. or multiple ips? Would they help in positioning and visibility?

Thank you in advance for your help