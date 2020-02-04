Setting up a development environment (develop server)

Hey everyone, I don’t know how to search on this one on Google but I think anyone needs to have the same struggle as I have.

I want to set up a development server where you can pull from (and push) a remote server.

The website

The MySql database

And if you push the website (with that database is on the dev server) and maybe does a replace in the database (since the URL is changed).

So when I push it to the server with a command (I am running Windows / Linux and Mac).

It will be visible under some specific domain (*****.company.lan).

Now we have the possibility to load something using Yarn, but it is not ideal somehow.