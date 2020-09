First of login to your Facebook account and look on your Dashboard on top Here you will find a Scroll Down Button click on it.

Now you will get a “Create Group” Option

Now you have to upload a Cover Photo that will improve your Group interface. you can upload a photo from Your PC.

Now your Facebook Group is almost ready But some settings are still remaining that will Improve your Group Reaches

to the audience Like Tags, Location and more.

Now you have to select the “More” option on your Facebook Group Dashboard and after Select “Edit Group Settings”

From here you can control and change your Facebook Group’s all Settings Most important thing is that add Tags and Link to your Page if you have. You can also add Location if you want to focus on the selected area.