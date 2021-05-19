Setting environment variables for a common application

PHP
#1

I looked at “ini” files and also setting and putting environment variables:

https://www.php.net/manual/en/function.putenv.php
https://www.php.net/manual/en/function.getenv.php

Conclusion

I’m busy with setting environment variables for a common application that is used on three different sites and setting variables is becoming clumsy.

I read somewhere that setting constants is a lot faster and now also accepts arrays I’ve decided to revamp the way I used to define constants. The idea is that it is a lot simpler while developing to test the current site settings.

Demo to setting site PHP CONSTs

// file: config.php
<?php declare(strict_types=1);

if( 0 ): // site_000.com
  define('aENV', 
    array(
       'one_001'   => 'asdf-000', 
       'two_002'   => 'asdf-000', 
       'three_003' => 'asdf-000', 
      )
    );
elseif(0) :  // site_001.com
  define('aENV', 
    array(
       'one_001'   => 'ASDF-001', 
       'two_002'   => 'ASDF-001', 
       'three_003' => 'ASDF-001', 
      )
    );
elseif(0) : // site_002.com
  define('aENV', 
    array(
       'one_001'   => 'qwerty-002', 
       'two_002'   => 'qwerty-002', 
       'three_003' => 'qwerty-002', 
      )
    );
else : // site_DEFAULT.com
   define('aENV', 
    array(
       'one_001'   => 'DEFAULT_003', 
       'two_002'   => 'DEFAULT_003', 
       'three_003' => 'DEFAULT_003', 
      )
    );
endif;

fred( aENV, 'aENV' );

//===================================================
function fred($val='Nothing passed', $title=NULL)
{
 $title = $title 
        ? 'Title ==> ' .$title 
        : '$title ==> Yes we have no $title' ;

 echo '<br><hr><pre>' .$title .'<br>';
  print_r($val);
 echo '<pre><hr><br>';
}
//===================================================

Output:

Title ==> aENV
Array
(
    [one_001] => DEFAULT_003
    [two_002] => DEFAULT_003
    [three_003] => DEFAULT_003
)
How to include single quotes in the value of a text string
#2

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.