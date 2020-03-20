Setting cookie ignores expiration date

I appreciate the response, however that is not what I am doing. When the main page is loaded the script looks for the cookie, and it does not attempt to set the cookie until a DIV is expanded or collapsed on the main page, at that point the functions to expand or collapse are called and then the cookie is set from the function. The cookie that gets set does not have an expiration date and the browser treats it as a session only cookie. I am trying to figure out why the expiration date is not getting set to 1 year out.

Or are you saying when the call is made to expand or collapse a DIV, the vars that set the cookie date expiration are not read and only the function is processed. Do I need to move the set date var inside each function?