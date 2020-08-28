Setting an iframe's height to change automatically when a new page is loaded?

Hi there,

I have a quiz that I am adding as an iframe. The quiz has different steps/questions that appear on different pages which have different heights.

Is there a way to automatically change the height of the iframe when a page loads inside it?

Currently I have this which sets the starting page’s height when the main page loads:

// Selecting the iframe element var iframe = document.getElementById("anxiety"); // Adjusting the iframe height onload event iframe.onload = function(){ iframe.style.height = iframe.contentWindow.document.body.scrollHeight + 'px'; }

But is there a way to change the height when each page is loaded inside the iframe?

Thanks!