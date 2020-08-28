Setting an iframe's height to change automatically when a new page is loaded?

JavaScript
#1

Hi there,

I have a quiz that I am adding as an iframe. The quiz has different steps/questions that appear on different pages which have different heights.

Is there a way to automatically change the height of the iframe when a page loads inside it?

Currently I have this which sets the starting page’s height when the main page loads:

  // Selecting the iframe element
    var iframe = document.getElementById("anxiety");
    
    // Adjusting the iframe height onload event
    iframe.onload = function(){
        iframe.style.height = iframe.contentWindow.document.body.scrollHeight + 'px';
    }

But is there a way to change the height when each page is loaded inside the iframe?

Thanks!

#2

Hi @toolman, you might include a script in each iframe page that would send a message to the parent window on load; for example:

window.addEventListener('load', () => {
  window.parent.postMessage({
    height: document.body.scrollHeight
  }, window.location.origin)
})

And on your main page:

const iframe = document.getElementById('my-iframe')

window.addEventListener('message', ({ origin, data }) => {
  if (origin === window.location.origin && data.height) {
    iframe.height = data.height
  }
})

Also if you don’t mind using 3rd party libraries, you might check out the iframe resizer for a more elaborate and battle-tested solution.

#3

Thanks for the reply.

I have tried the above code and it seems to set the starting iframe page’s height, but the next page doesn’t seem to change from the initial size.

I am also getting this error:

test.html:229 Uncaught ReferenceError: resizeIframe is not defined
at HTMLIFrameElement.onload (test.html:229)

Do you know what this could be?

#4

Hi @m3g4p0p

I’m not expert in JS, but I don’t understand…

  1. Why window.location.origin, not window.parent.location.origin in window.parent.postMessage(...)?

  2. What means ({ origin, data })?

#5

Did you include the first snippet on that page as well?

Well you haven’t mentioned such a function or variable yet… where would that supposed to be defined? What does that script around line 229 look like?