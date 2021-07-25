Setting a min width and height of the cover

asasass: asasass: Should I be using both width 100% and max-width: 100%?

You shouldn’t use width and max-width together unless they have different unit values.

e.g. width:100%; max-width:400px;

The above makes sense but when you specify both with the same unit then what size will it be.

width:100%; max-width:20% ;`

Obviously one is redundant because all you will get is width:20%.

You didn’t need either of those anyway because the width is already controlled by the left:0 and right:0 which effectively describe the width and height of the element. The height is controlled by the padding top so you can also lose top and bottom.

You can also lose the minimum width and height from that rule otherwise it won’t fit on a small screen.