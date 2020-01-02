Setting a custom header in Pear Mail

Hi all,

Im using Pear to send email from my script. However its getting caught in the client’s spam filtering software.

My code is:

$host = "smtp.office365.com"; $username = "##"; $password = "###"; $port = "25"; $to = "###"; $headers['Cc'] = $requestData['email']; $headers['From'] = "###"; $headers['Subject'] = $subject; $email_body = $message; $mime->setHTMLBody($email_body);

How can I set a custom header in this email so that I can detect these legit emails in the sam filtering software and let them through?

Thanks