Setting a custom header in Pear Mail

Hi all,
Im using Pear to send email from my script. However its getting caught in the client’s spam filtering software.
My code is:
$host = "smtp.office365.com";
$username = "##";
$password = "###";
$port = "25";
$to = "###";
$headers['Cc'] = $requestData['email'];
$headers['From'] = "###";
$headers['Subject'] = $subject;
$email_body = $message;
$mime->setHTMLBody($email_body);
How can I set a custom header in this email so that I can detect these legit emails in the sam filtering software and let them through?
Thanks