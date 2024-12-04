SetInterval multiples

How can i change the following to only apply to ‘this’ class.
As in if there are multiples of the same class, I only want to reference this script to it’s own class element.
At the moment it uses all instances of all images.
setInterval(function(){
$(‘.tech-logo :first-child’).fadeOut().next(‘img’).fadeIn().end().appendTo(‘.tech-logo’);
},3000);
Your description confuses me, and I feel like you’d do better using a variable.
What exactly are you trying to do, and what does your HTML look like?
Basically multiple divs with various images in using the same class name, I want the setinterval to slideshow each div independantly.
div class .tech-logo
img
img
img
div class .tech-logo
img
div class .tech-logo
img
img