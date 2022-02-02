setek wifi extender setup

Want to Setup Setek Wifi Range Extender? Don’t worry will help you to set up the Setek Extender using the easy and simple instructions and FAQ

SETEK technology provides an all-in-one solution to your network, speed, and streaming problems. The SE TEK wifi range extender improves the speed of your network by reducing dead zones in your home or office. The range extender additionally increases the coverage area of your network.

So that you can have constant internet access throughout your home or office.

SETEK WiFi Extender features-

Two types of SETEK wifi range extenders are available. SETEK wifi range extender SE01 and SETEK wifi range extender SE02 are the two models.

The first feature of the Superboost wifi repeater variant of the extender is that it supports up to 300Mbps network speed.

The second feature is that the wifi range extender is simple to set up with any brand of a wifi router.

The third attribute of a range extender is that it supports IEEE 802.11n, IEEE 802.11g, and IEEE 802.3 standards.

Supports the fourth function of WPS-enabled devices.

The range extender’s final feature is two 10/100 Mbps auto-negotiation Ethernet connectors.

Read More…