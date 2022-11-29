setCenter() in Google Maps API to change center on map after click on button ?

JavaScript
I have four different locations that is displayed from a set of arrays of coordinates. I’d like to change the shown location in my Google Map by click on the buttons that are coordinated.

I tried to use a Javascript function with setCenter(), but unfortunately, it doesn’t work. Has anyone had an idea what might be wrong?

i checked it in inspection mode, and I see this in my button element

<button type="button" onclick="javascript:'undefined'">1.5298600000000002,110.36003000000001</button>

here is the full code

<script>
      function myMap() {
        var mapProp = {
          position: new google.maps.LatLng(32.735316, -117.149046),
          zoom: 1,
        };
        var map = new google.maps.Map(
          document.getElementById("googleMap"),
          mapProp
        );
      }
    </script>
    <script src="https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key=MYAPIKEY&callback=myMap"></script>
 <script>
      var coord_lists;
      load(coord_lists);

      function load() {
        const coordinates_lists = [];

        console.log(coordinates_lists);
        const map = new google.maps.Map(document.getElementById("googleMap"), {
          zoom: 5,
          center: coordinates_lists[0],
          mapTypeId: google.maps.MapTypeId.ROADMAP,
        });
        map.setZoom(9);
        console.log(map);

        var locations = [
          [1.5298600000000002, 110.36003000000001],
          [1.52872, 110.36453],
          [1.5278, 110.36775000000002],
          [1.5273500000000002, 110.37160000000002],
        ];

        function ZoomAndCenter() {
          map.setCenter(
            new google.maps.LatLng(locations[i][0], locations[i][1])
          );
          map.setZoom(15);
        }
        var result = "";
        for (var i = 0; i < locations.length; i++) {
          result =
            result +
            "<button type='button' onclick=\"javascript:'" +
            ZoomAndCenter(locations[i]) +
            "'\">" +
            locations[i] +
            "</button>" +
            "<br>";
        }
        document.getElementById("results").innerHTML = result.toString(result);

        var marker, i;
        var markers = [];

        for (i = 0; i < locations.length; i++) {
          marker = new google.maps.Marker({
            position: new google.maps.LatLng(locations[i][0], locations[i][1]),
            map: map,
          });
        }
      }
    </script>