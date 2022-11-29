setCenter() in Google Maps API to change center on map after click on button ?

I have four different locations that is displayed from a set of arrays of coordinates. I’d like to change the shown location in my Google Map by click on the buttons that are coordinated.
I tried to use a Javascript function with setCenter(), but unfortunately, it doesn’t work. Has anyone had an idea what might be wrong?
i checked it in inspection mode, and I see this in my button element
<button type="button" onclick="javascript:'undefined'">1.5298600000000002,110.36003000000001</button>
here is the full code
<script>
function myMap() {
var mapProp = {
position: new google.maps.LatLng(32.735316, -117.149046),
zoom: 1,
};
var map = new google.maps.Map(
document.getElementById("googleMap"),
mapProp
);
}
</script>
<script src="https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key=MYAPIKEY&callback=myMap"></script>
<script>
var coord_lists;
load(coord_lists);
function load() {
const coordinates_lists = [];
console.log(coordinates_lists);
const map = new google.maps.Map(document.getElementById("googleMap"), {
zoom: 5,
center: coordinates_lists[0],
mapTypeId: google.maps.MapTypeId.ROADMAP,
});
map.setZoom(9);
console.log(map);
var locations = [
[1.5298600000000002, 110.36003000000001],
[1.52872, 110.36453],
[1.5278, 110.36775000000002],
[1.5273500000000002, 110.37160000000002],
];
function ZoomAndCenter() {
map.setCenter(
new google.maps.LatLng(locations[i][0], locations[i][1])
);
map.setZoom(15);
}
var result = "";
for (var i = 0; i < locations.length; i++) {
result =
result +
"<button type='button' onclick=\"javascript:'" +
ZoomAndCenter(locations[i]) +
"'\">" +
locations[i] +
"</button>" +
"<br>";
}
document.getElementById("results").innerHTML = result.toString(result);
var marker, i;
var markers = [];
for (i = 0; i < locations.length; i++) {
marker = new google.maps.Marker({
position: new google.maps.LatLng(locations[i][0], locations[i][1]),
map: map,
});
}
}
</script>