setCenter() in Google Maps API to change center on map after click on button ?

I have four different locations that is displayed from a set of arrays of coordinates. I’d like to change the shown location in my Google Map by click on the buttons that are coordinated.

I tried to use a Javascript function with setCenter(), but unfortunately, it doesn’t work. Has anyone had an idea what might be wrong?

i checked it in inspection mode, and I see this in my button element

<button type="button" onclick="javascript:'undefined'">1.5298600000000002,110.36003000000001</button>

here is the full code