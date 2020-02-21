Set value of a foreign key with session

I’m trying to store a userid in session while he’s logging in, then get it from another page to save it in my database. For some reason, it says “could not able to execute insert into…” so I think it doesn’t get any value, but I don’t understand why. Here’s my login code:

if(password_verify($password, $hashed_password)){ session_start(); $_SESSION["loggedin"] = true; $_SESSION["id"] = $id; $_SESSION["username"] = $username; $_SESSION["userid"] = $data[0]["userid"]; //other stuff }

and here’s my insert code:

session_start(); $link = mysqli_connect("localhost", "root", "", "reg"); mysqli_set_charset($link, "utf8"); if($link === false){ die("ERROR: Could not connect. " . mysqli_connect_error()); } //other variables which are working $userid = mysqli_real_escape_string($link, $_SESSION['userid']); echo var_dump($_SESSION); $sql = "INSERT INTO cards (name, phone, phone2, email, zipcode, address, job, description, userid) VALUES ('$name','$phone', '$phone2', '$email', '$zipcode', '$address', '$job', '$description', '$userid')";

this is what I get with var_dump: