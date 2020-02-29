Set value for input fields in Puppeteer on Children

I have a class with the ID ‘VerificationErrorMessage’ and it contains 6 input fields without name or id. I want to loop through all the ‘children’ so I can fill them with values.

First of all, I tried this to get any value, but I cannot figure out how I can add the data (set a value on the input field).

const els = await page.$$('[aria-describedby="VerificationErrorMessage"]'); for (let i = 0; i < els.length; i++) { const img = await els[i].$eval('input'); }

How can I change the input fields so it contain data?