Set url parameter from hidden element?

Suppose I have a couple of nearly-identical elements like below.

I want to trigger a popup that will fetch the relevant data based on the “popupKey”, which is a hidden span in each key. I’m working from an existing PHP plugin, and it doesn’t really have a good way to pass the “popupKey” into the front-end other than an HTML element.

What can I do to set the popupKey for each .card into the url like url.com?id=12345 so that I can fire a ajax call and display a popup with the popupKey as an input?