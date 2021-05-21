Set rows value as column name using MySql version 8.0.17

Hi,
I populate a table of a database MySql version 8.0.17, with an external file in csv format.
Unfortunately MySQL does not have a PIVOT function which is basically for what I trying to do.
This is the table filled with data from the external csv file
SELECT * FROM `t_contents_s3sv_1_2021` order by sID asc;
+-----------------------+--------+-----+
| contents | sUnity | sID |
+-----------------------+--------+-----+
| Set n.1 | Q400 | 4 |
| - Par 1.1 | Q400 | 6 |
| <b>bold text</b> | Q400 | 7 |
| - Par 1.2 | Q400 | 9 |
| normal text | Q400 | 10 |
| Set n.2 | Q400 | 12 |
| - Par 2.1 | Q400 | 14 |
| <i>italic text</i> | Q400 | 15 |
| - Par 2.2 | Q400 | 16 |
| <u>underline text</u> | Q400 | 17 |
| - Par 2.3 | Q400 | 71 |
| Set n.1 | Q410 | 72 |
| - Par 1.1 | Q410 | 73 |
| <b>bold text</b> | Q410 | 74 |
| - Par 1.2 | Q410 | 75 |
| normal text | Q410 | 76 |
| Set n.2 | Q410 | 77 |
| - Par 2.1 | Q410 | 78 |
| <i>italic text</i> | Q410 | 79 |
| - Par 2.2 | Q410 | 80 |
| <u>underline text</u> | Q410 | 81 |
| - Par 2.3 | Q410 | 82 |
+-----------------------+--------+-----+
22 rows in set (0.03 sec)
Now I need this return I mean set rows values as column name
+-----------------------+-----------------------+
| Q400 | Q410 |
+-----------------------+-----------------------+
| Set n.1 | Set n.1 |
| - Par 1.1 | - Par 1.1 |
| <b>bold text</b> | <b>bold text</b> |
| - Par 1.2 | - Par 1.2 |
| normal text | normal text |
| Set n.2 | Set n.2 |
| - Par 2.1 | - Par 2.1 |
| <i>italic text</i> | <i>italic text</i> |
| - Par 2.2 | - Par 2.2 |
| <u>underline text</u> | <u>underline text</u> |
| - Par 2.3 | - Par 2.3 |
| Set n.1 | Set n.1 |
| - Par 1.1 | - Par 1.1 |
| <b>bold text</b> | <b>bold text</b> |
| - Par 1.2 | - Par 1.2 |
| normal text | normal text |
| Set n.2 | Set n.2 |
| - Par 2.1 | - Par 2.1 |
| <i>italic text</i> | <i>italic text</i> |
| - Par 2.2 | - Par 2.2 |
| <u>underline text</u> | <u>underline text</u> |
| - Par 2.3 | - Par 2.3 |
+-----------------------+-----------------------+
I tried to search posts, without any result either, maybe I didn’t use the right words.
Structure and data of table below
-- ----------------------------
-- Table structure for t_contents_s3sv_1_2021
-- ----------------------------
DROP TABLE IF EXISTS `t_contents_s3sv_1_2021`;
CREATE TABLE `t_contents_s3sv_1_2021` (
`contents` varchar(255) DEFAULT NULL,
`sUnity` varchar(50) DEFAULT NULL,
`sID` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
PRIMARY KEY (`sID`) USING BTREE,
UNIQUE INDEX `contents`(`contents`, `sUnity`) USING BTREE
) ENGINE = InnoDB;
-- ----------------------------
-- Records of t_contents_s3sv_1_2021
-- ----------------------------
INSERT INTO `t_contents_s3sv_1_2021` VALUES ('- Par 1.1', 'Q400', 6);
INSERT INTO `t_contents_s3sv_1_2021` VALUES ('- Par 1.1', 'Q410', 73);
INSERT INTO `t_contents_s3sv_1_2021` VALUES ('- Par 1.2', 'Q400', 9);
INSERT INTO `t_contents_s3sv_1_2021` VALUES ('- Par 1.2', 'Q410', 75);
INSERT INTO `t_contents_s3sv_1_2021` VALUES ('- Par 2.1', 'Q400', 14);
INSERT INTO `t_contents_s3sv_1_2021` VALUES ('- Par 2.1', 'Q410', 78);
INSERT INTO `t_contents_s3sv_1_2021` VALUES ('- Par 2.2', 'Q400', 16);
INSERT INTO `t_contents_s3sv_1_2021` VALUES ('- Par 2.2', 'Q410', 80);
INSERT INTO `t_contents_s3sv_1_2021` VALUES ('- Par 2.3', 'Q400', 71);
INSERT INTO `t_contents_s3sv_1_2021` VALUES ('- Par 2.3', 'Q410', 82);
INSERT INTO `t_contents_s3sv_1_2021` VALUES ('<b>bold text</b>', 'Q400', 7);
INSERT INTO `t_contents_s3sv_1_2021` VALUES ('<b>bold text</b>', 'Q410', 74);
INSERT INTO `t_contents_s3sv_1_2021` VALUES ('<i>italic text</i>', 'Q400', 15);
INSERT INTO `t_contents_s3sv_1_2021` VALUES ('<i>italic text</i>', 'Q410', 79);
INSERT INTO `t_contents_s3sv_1_2021` VALUES ('<u>underline text</u>', 'Q400', 17);
INSERT INTO `t_contents_s3sv_1_2021` VALUES ('<u>underline text</u>', 'Q410', 81);
INSERT INTO `t_contents_s3sv_1_2021` VALUES ('normal text', 'Q400', 10);
INSERT INTO `t_contents_s3sv_1_2021` VALUES ('normal text', 'Q410', 76);
INSERT INTO `t_contents_s3sv_1_2021` VALUES ('Set n.1', 'Q400', 4);
INSERT INTO `t_contents_s3sv_1_2021` VALUES ('Set n.1', 'Q410', 72);
INSERT INTO `t_contents_s3sv_1_2021` VALUES ('Set n.2', 'Q400', 12);
INSERT INTO `t_contents_s3sv_1_2021` VALUES ('Set n.2', 'Q410', 77);