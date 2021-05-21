Set rows value as column name using MySql version 8.0.17

Hi,

I populate a table of a database MySql version 8.0.17, with an external file in csv format.

Unfortunately MySQL does not have a PIVOT function which is basically for what I trying to do.

This is the table filled with data from the external csv file

SELECT * FROM `t_contents_s3sv_1_2021` order by sID asc; +-----------------------+--------+-----+ | contents | sUnity | sID | +-----------------------+--------+-----+ | Set n.1 | Q400 | 4 | | - Par 1.1 | Q400 | 6 | | <b>bold text</b> | Q400 | 7 | | - Par 1.2 | Q400 | 9 | | normal text | Q400 | 10 | | Set n.2 | Q400 | 12 | | - Par 2.1 | Q400 | 14 | | <i>italic text</i> | Q400 | 15 | | - Par 2.2 | Q400 | 16 | | <u>underline text</u> | Q400 | 17 | | - Par 2.3 | Q400 | 71 | | Set n.1 | Q410 | 72 | | - Par 1.1 | Q410 | 73 | | <b>bold text</b> | Q410 | 74 | | - Par 1.2 | Q410 | 75 | | normal text | Q410 | 76 | | Set n.2 | Q410 | 77 | | - Par 2.1 | Q410 | 78 | | <i>italic text</i> | Q410 | 79 | | - Par 2.2 | Q410 | 80 | | <u>underline text</u> | Q410 | 81 | | - Par 2.3 | Q410 | 82 | +-----------------------+--------+-----+ 22 rows in set (0.03 sec)

Now I need this return I mean set rows values as column name

+-----------------------+-----------------------+ | Q400 | Q410 | +-----------------------+-----------------------+ | Set n.1 | Set n.1 | | - Par 1.1 | - Par 1.1 | | <b>bold text</b> | <b>bold text</b> | | - Par 1.2 | - Par 1.2 | | normal text | normal text | | Set n.2 | Set n.2 | | - Par 2.1 | - Par 2.1 | | <i>italic text</i> | <i>italic text</i> | | - Par 2.2 | - Par 2.2 | | <u>underline text</u> | <u>underline text</u> | | - Par 2.3 | - Par 2.3 | | Set n.1 | Set n.1 | | - Par 1.1 | - Par 1.1 | | <b>bold text</b> | <b>bold text</b> | | - Par 1.2 | - Par 1.2 | | normal text | normal text | | Set n.2 | Set n.2 | | - Par 2.1 | - Par 2.1 | | <i>italic text</i> | <i>italic text</i> | | - Par 2.2 | - Par 2.2 | | <u>underline text</u> | <u>underline text</u> | | - Par 2.3 | - Par 2.3 | +-----------------------+-----------------------+

I tried to search posts, without any result either, maybe I didn’t use the right words.

Structure and data of table below