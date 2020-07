well, 0000 means it wont be readable by anyone.

the question is who does it need to be readable by afterward?

the general form for non-executed files would be 0644; which means the owner can read/write, and everyone else can read.

Executable files can be set to 0755 (though technically, non-executable files can be given this mask as well), which says that the owner can write, and everyone can read and execute.

The ‘loosest’ permission mask is 0777, which means anyone can read (4), write (2) and execute (1) the file (4+2+1).