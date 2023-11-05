Set default date on field

Hi, with a userscript running on this webpage (saved from the original), I would like to set this default date value: “01/01/2018” on the field “Non prestati nel periodo da”. This script doesn’t work:

document.getElementById('dp1699188118227').value = '01/01/2018';

This is the HTML of the field:

<td width="20%" colspan="4"><input name="nonPrestatiDal" maxlength="10" size="13" value="" type="text" class="input-date hasDatepicker" title="gg/mm/aaaa" placeholder="gg/mm/aaaa" pattern="[0-9]{1,2}/[0-9]{1,2}/[12][0-9]{3,3}" id="dp1699189426831"><img class="ui-datepicker-trigger" src="/sebina/common/images/datepicker.png" alt="visualizza il calendario" title="visualizza il calendario"></td>

It’s strange that the same script with another selector ( #dtInvA ) works on a similar field of the page (“Data inventariazione a”), that has a similar HTML structure:

<td width="50%" colspan="10"><input id="dtInvA" name="dtInvA" maxlength="10" size="13" value="" type="text" class="input-date hasDatepicker" title="gg/mm/aaaa" placeholder="gg/mm/aaaa" pattern="[0-9]{1,2}/[0-9]{1,2}/[12][0-9]{3,3}"><img class="ui-datepicker-trigger" src="/sebina/common/images/datepicker.png" alt="visualizza il calendario" title="visualizza il calendario"></td>

Maybe the datepicker library used for the second field is causing some problem?

Thanks very much!