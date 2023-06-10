Set breadcrumb root in localhost

I found this working php code to create a breadcrumb. But as long as my localhost root is not the local website one, I have a too deep, so to say, home (root).

How should I modify the code to get the correct home in local?

I guess I should modify this piece of code:

// This will build our "base URL" ... Also accounts for HTTPS :) $base = ($_SERVER['HTTPS'] ? 'https' : 'http') . '://' . $_SERVER['HTTP_HOST'] . '/';

But this other code doesn’t word

$base = $root;

(where $root is correctly settled as the root of a single local, or remote, website)