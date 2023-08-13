Set an attribute of a HTML compnent in CSS

I’m using Fluent UI Web Components in my HTML project. I’m trying to, by default, set all the
fluent-button’s
appearance attribute to
accent.
Normally, I have to use the below code to create a button:
<fluent-button appearance="accent">button text</fluent-button>
Which results in this:
But I would like to remove the
appearance attribute and set it in CSS. I tried this:
fluent-button {
appearance: accent;
color: #e8e8e8;
}
<fluent-button>button text</fluent-button>
But that just creates a normal white button with (almost) white text.
How do I make the
appearance attribute apply by default in CSS?