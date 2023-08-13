Set an attribute of a HTML compnent in CSS

I’m using Fluent UI Web Components in my HTML project. I’m trying to, by default, set all the fluent-button ’s appearance attribute to accent .

Normally, I have to use the below code to create a button:

<fluent-button appearance="accent">button text</fluent-button>

Which results in this:



But I would like to remove the appearance attribute and set it in CSS. I tried this:

fluent-button { appearance: accent; color: #e8e8e8; } <fluent-button>button text</fluent-button>

But that just creates a normal white button with (almost) white text.