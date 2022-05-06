Set a variable according to the server_name

Some time ago I asked this question, but that thread was closed (after 3 months). Today I believed to have found the answer, that is
if ($_SERVER['SERVER_NAME'] = "localhost")
{$yourwebsiteA = "http://localhost/your path/yourwebsiteA/";
$yourwebsiteB = "http://localhost/your path/yourwebsiteB/";
$yourwebsiteC = "http://localhost/your path/yourwebsiteC/";
}
else
{$yourwebsiteA = "http://remote path/yourwebsiteA/";
$yourwebsiteB = "http://remote path/yourwebsiteB/";
$yourwebsiteC = "http://remote path/yourwebsiteC/";
}
This code works for the
if part, but not for the
else one: in remote I have still a
localhost value, even
server_name is not
localhost.
Where I’m wrong?