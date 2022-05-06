Set a variable according to the server_name

PHP
#1

Some time ago I asked this question, but that thread was closed (after 3 months). Today I believed to have found the answer, that is

if ($_SERVER['SERVER_NAME'] = "localhost")
{$yourwebsiteA = "http://localhost/your path/yourwebsiteA/";
 $yourwebsiteB = "http://localhost/your path/yourwebsiteB/";
 $yourwebsiteC = "http://localhost/your path/yourwebsiteC/";
}
else 
{$yourwebsiteA = "http://remote path/yourwebsiteA/";
 $yourwebsiteB = "http://remote path/yourwebsiteB/";
 $yourwebsiteC = "http://remote path/yourwebsiteC/";
}

This code works for the if part, but not for the else one: in remote I have still a localhost value, even server_name is not localhost.
Where I’m wrong?

#2

You miss a equal sign…