Session passing over to a next page in PHP7

I have the code below at a page.
<?php
$myDomain='myDomain.com';
session_set_cookie_params(0, '/', '.' . $myDomain.'');
session_start();
if ( isset($_SESSION['mySession']) ) {
echo 'mySession is already set';
} else {
echo 'mySession will be set';
$_SESSION['mySession']=1;
}
If I open the page for the first time, it says, “mySession will be set”.
and I open the page again, it says “mySession is already set”.
So far so good.
But it is in the PHP5.
I have another server which is in the PHP7.
Same code is in the PHP7.
Whenever I open the page, it continuously says “mySession will be set”.
Although “mySession” is set, it seems not pass over to the next openning.
How can I make “mySession” pass over to a next page?