Session passing over to a next page in PHP7

I have the code below at a page.

<?php $myDomain='myDomain.com'; session_set_cookie_params(0, '/', '.' . $myDomain.''); session_start(); if ( isset($_SESSION['mySession']) ) { echo 'mySession is already set'; } else { echo 'mySession will be set'; $_SESSION['mySession']=1; }

If I open the page for the first time, it says, “mySession will be set”.

and I open the page again, it says “mySession is already set”.

So far so good.

But it is in the PHP5.

I have another server which is in the PHP7.

Same code is in the PHP7.

Whenever I open the page, it continuously says “mySession will be set”.

Although “mySession” is set, it seems not pass over to the next openning.

How can I make “mySession” pass over to a next page?