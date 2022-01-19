Session information sharing on different subdomains

I am sharing sessions between two subdomains and I can see the member’s information in their different subdomains. If the member logs out, all subdomains are logged out. All is good so far.

While the a.example.com member logs in and can use the b.example.com site without any problems since he logs in; Unfortunately, the information of the member is not recorded in the form submission among the subdomains, but when the member logs in, the session are active in all subdomains.

ini_set('session.cookie_domain', substr($_SERVER['SERVER_NAME'], strpos($_SERVER['SERVER_NAME'], "."), 100)); setcookie("MID", $_SESSION['uID'], 60 * 60 * 24 * 100, '/', '.example.com'); session_set_cookie_params(60 * 60 * 24 * 100, '/', '.example.com', false, false); ini_set('session.save_path', $pathStorageMembers . 'sessions'); ini_set('session.cookie_lifetime', 60 * 60 * 24 * 100); ini_set('session.gc_maxlifetime', 60 * 60 * 24 * 100); session_start();

