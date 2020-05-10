Session cookie and using ID in url

Hi Gandalf458,

Its not a redirect Im needing, basically we want to give this other company a url so they can advertise it on their social media accounts, if a customer clicks that link and comes to our site we want to change the dropdown in the shopping cart to already be set to the compnay where it came from, because that Where did you hear about us drop down is a required field, but if say its come from a compnay called Ground Run, then i want the dropdown to already be set to Ground Run, so they dont have to choose.

When the transaction goes through,it will then show where they hear about is and we can give the other compnay their commission.

Ive added this below to the header, which is on every page through my website, so it sets nicely when the url has ?id=GroundRun, but then when i go to another page the coockie empties, I understand why, but not sure how to resolve that. Basically once the cookie is set i want it to stay there until they leave the site.