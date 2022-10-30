session_start() ;
$_SESSION['mySession'] = 1 ;
echo '<a href="result.php">to result.php</a><br>' ;
I have the code above in setSession.php.
And the code below in result.php.
session_start() ;
echo $_SESSION['mySession'].' <br>' ;
echo session_cache_expire() ;
After I open the setSession.php, I open result.php.
It says like the following.
(Q1) What does it mean by 180?
(Q2) Is that mean "after 3 hours, 180minuts, the value of $_SESSION[‘mySession’] will be not “1”?
(Q3) How can I change the value from ‘180’ to ‘5’ for testing?
( I think I need shorter time for seeing testing result)