session_start() ; $_SESSION['mySession'] = 1 ; echo '<a href="result.php">to result.php</a><br>' ;

I have the code above in setSession.php.

And the code below in result.php.

session_start() ; echo $_SESSION['mySession'].' <br>' ; echo session_cache_expire() ;

After I open the setSession.php, I open result.php.

It says like the following.

1

180

(Q1) What does it mean by 180?

(Q2) Is that mean "after 3 hours, 180minuts, the value of $_SESSION[‘mySession’] will be not “1”?

(Q3) How can I change the value from ‘180’ to ‘5’ for testing?

( I think I need shorter time for seeing testing result)