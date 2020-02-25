Serving unique content to user with Geo Location (to specific people)

When it comes to changing website content based on visitor location, serving targeted ads and content…in theory, could this not be applied to single individuals online?

For instance, you normally use CNN. Say you wanted to serve a completely different reality to a handful of individuals without them recognizing the stories they’re seeing don’t completely match to the actual stories most people see…based on their exact location on the grid, down to the individual user level?

I’m not suggesting this has any practical or real-world benefits, it’s more just a general inquiry.