I would like to add a cache rule to the service worker that works on the URLs that contain alphanumeric characters with more than a hyphen. Here’s what I would like to do:

// will match /one-word/ /one-two-words/ // will not match if no hyphen or more than two slash /oneword/ /word/oneword/

And that’s what my current code looks like which is matching almost all the URLs:

registerRoute.url.pathname.match(/[a-zA-Z0-9-a-zA-Z0-9]{2,}/gi)

Can anyone help me to solve this problem?