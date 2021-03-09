Server's apache and multiple services fail to load, can't figure out why

Hi there everyone!

Debian 10

Recently, my server’s websites failed to load. I did a bit of digging and found that many of the systems are failing to load on the machine. I can still connect via SSH and my SSHFS still load but practically everything else does not.

Trying to force an apache2 restart:

root@adolf:/var/log# systemctl status apache2.service ● apache2.service - The Apache HTTP Server Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/apache2.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: failed (Result: resources) Docs: https://httpd.apache.org/docs/2.4/ Dec 07 20:54:16 adolf.schwimserver3.com systemd[1]: apache2.service: Failed to run 'start' task: Read-only file system Dec 07 20:54:16 adolf.schwimserver3.com systemd[1]: apache2.service: Failed with result 'resources'. Dec 07 20:54:16 adolf.schwimserver3.com systemd[1]: Failed to start The Apache HTTP Server. Dec 07 20:54:29 adolf.schwimserver3.com systemd[1]: apache2.service: Failed to run 'start' task: Read-only file system Dec 07 20:54:29 adolf.schwimserver3.com systemd[1]: apache2.service: Failed with result 'resources'. Dec 07 20:54:29 adolf.schwimserver3.com systemd[1]: Failed to start The Apache HTTP Server. root@adolf:/var/log# journalctl -xe Dec 07 20:55:04 adolf.schwimserver3.com mailmanctl[10590]: KeyError: 'getgrnam(): name not found: list' Dec 07 20:55:04 adolf.schwimserver3.com systemd[1]: mailman.service: Control process exited, code=exited, status=1/FAILURE -- Subject: Unit process exited -- Defined-By: systemd -- Support: https://www.debian.org/support -- -- An ExecStart= process belonging to unit mailman.service has exited. -- -- The process' exit code is 'exited' and its exit status is 1. Dec 07 20:55:04 adolf.schwimserver3.com systemd[1]: mailman.service: Failed with result 'exit-code'. -- Subject: Unit failed -- Defined-By: systemd -- Support: https://www.debian.org/support -- -- The unit mailman.service has entered the 'failed' state with result 'exit-code'. Dec 07 20:55:04 adolf.schwimserver3.com systemd[1]: Failed to start Mailman Master Queue Runner. -- Subject: A start job for unit mailman.service has failed -- Defined-By: systemd -- Support: https://www.debian.org/support -- -- A start job for unit mailman.service has finished with a failure. -- -- The job identifier is 302448 and the job result is failed. root@adolf:/var/log#

My syslog can be found here: https://schw.im/syslog.txt . It’s shows thousands of clamav related failures but I am failing at finding something else to point to my issue.

Any information or pointers on what I should do to troubleshoot this issue would be most welcome.

Thanks for your time!

I’m at a loss and don’t know what else to look at.