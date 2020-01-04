Serverless - Best Option to choose

After spending much time, i am planning to go with JavaScript Search engine with Angular/Vue.js/Meteor/React as front-end
Choice of javascript client side storage is as follows
- IndexedDB
- JScene
- LargeLocalStorage
- ydn db
- PouchDB
Links for reference
Please kindly suggest which one to go…
Basically planning to built a cross platform system which accepts huge files from the user and finally does a full text search…
In this way, the user just needs the browser no installation is required…
In this way, the application will be purely portable irrespective of OS…
This would be absolutely cross platform
Features trying to build once the files got indexed by the front-end code/logic
- Search Box with type-ahead search
- Combo box to choose the language
- Number of hits should be while typing. Please type some text in and
you will understand what is number of hits
- Search keyword should be highlighted in the left with portion of text.
On clicking the text, the entire subject with highlighted search
should shown in the right
nearly 2,000 files are in text format of 600 kB each size.
the files can be anything - log file or any text file…If support other formats also it is well and good
Please kindly advice with suggestions or comments… As this will benefit for many…
I never come across several open source apps which does full text search or have the functionality which does everything in front-end or client-side
1st option which DB would be the right choice - IndexedDB or PouchDB
2nd option would be which should be the front end.
3rd option would be how to bundle as executable exe or portable
Thank you.