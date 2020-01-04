Serverless - Best Option to choose

After spending much time, i am planning to go with JavaScript Search engine with Angular/Vue.js/Meteor/React as front-end

Choice of javascript client side storage is as follows

IndexedDB JScene LargeLocalStorage ydn db PouchDB

Links for reference

GitHub tantaman/LargeLocalStorage Problem: You need to store a large amount of key-value based data in IE, Chrome, Safari, AND Firefox - tantaman/LargeLocalStorage

gist.github.com https://gist.github.com/inexorabletash/a279f03ab5610817c0540c83857e4295 @ IndexedDB Full Text Search (Proof of Concept).md This demonstrates the implementation of full text search for documents in Indexed DB. * Word-breaking and stemming is used to create a list of terms for each document. * Document records are annotated with the list of terms when added to the database. * A multi-entry index on the list of terms is populated. * A query is similarly processed into a list of terms. * A join over the terms is implemented using multiple cursors on the index. The necessity of annotating records with the word list to populate the index is a limitation of the current Indexed DB API. A feature request to support custom This file has been truncated. show original example.html <!DOCTYPE html> <script src="porter-stemmer.js"></script> <script src="segment.js"></script> <script src="fulltext.js"></script> <script> const doc1 = `You already know all the details, but here’s the official word from Yahoo on its $1.1 billion Tumblr deal`; const doc2 = `Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ: YHOO) and Tumblr announced today that they have reached a definitive agreement for Yahoo! to acquire Tumblr.`; const doc3 = `Of all the things 26-year-old David Karp has done in life, creating Tumblr stands as his most profitable venture, thus far.` This file has been truncated. show original fulltext.js /*global stemmer*/ self.FullText = (() => { function tokenize(text, locale) { const words = new Set(); const segmenter = Intl.Segmenter(locale, {type: 'word'}); const iterator = segmenter.segment(text); for (let {segment, breakType} of iterator) { if (breakType === 'none') This file has been truncated. show original

JScene/

LokiJS%3BPouchDB%3BSolr

Please kindly suggest which one to go…

Basically planning to built a cross platform system which accepts huge files from the user and finally does a full text search…

In this way, the user just needs the browser no installation is required…

In this way, the application will be purely portable irrespective of OS…

This would be absolutely cross platform

Features trying to build once the files got indexed by the front-end code/logic

Search Box with type-ahead search Combo box to choose the language Number of hits should be while typing. Please type some text in and

you will understand what is number of hits Search keyword should be highlighted in the left with portion of text.

On clicking the text, the entire subject with highlighted search

should shown in the right

nearly 2,000 files are in text format of 600 kB each size.

the files can be anything - log file or any text file…If support other formats also it is well and good

Please kindly advice with suggestions or comments… As this will benefit for many…

I never come across several open source apps which does full text search or have the functionality which does everything in front-end or client-side

1st option which DB would be the right choice - IndexedDB or PouchDB

2nd option would be which should be the front end.

3rd option would be how to bundle as executable exe or portable

Thank you.