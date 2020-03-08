Server sent event issue

I have a function triggering a SSE to get data from the server.
When I click on a button on my page to fill the content with other data I get the following error regarding the SSE. It seems there is no HTML placeholder to put the data being received…since the SSE is still running. How do I stop the SSE process?
Uncaught TypeError: Cannot set property ‘innerHTML’ of null
var i_source = new EventSource("instructors_events_sse.php");
i_source.onmessage = function(e) {
document.getElementById("instructor_e_box").innerHTML = e.data;
}