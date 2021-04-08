Server certificate need help

Hi can I ask some help please, we bought SSL certificate to Go Daddy,

I unzip the files to /etc/nginx/ssl

it has 3 files

xxxxxxxxxx.crt

xxxxxxxxxx.pem

gd_bundle-xx-xx.crt

mysite.key - I got this from go daddy panel admin

Now I add the files to my nginx

server { listen 80; # listen [::]:80; listen 443 ssl; ssl_certificate /etc/nginx/ssl/xxxxxxxxxx.pem; ssl_certificate_key /etc/nginx/ssl/mysite.key; }

but I got this error

nginx: [emerg] cannot load certificate key “/etc/nginx/ssl/mysite.key”: PEM_read_bio_PrivateKey() failed (SSL: error:0909006C:PEM routines:get_name:no start line:Expecting: ANY PRIVA

can you help me please what I’m missing or my configraution in nginx is wrong

Thank you in advance.