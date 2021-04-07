Server certificate need help

Hi can I ask some help please, we bought SSL certificate to Go Daddy,

I unzip the files to /etc/nginx/ssl

it has 3 files

xxxxxxxxxx.crt
xxxxxxxxxx.pem
gd_bundle-xx-xx.crt

mysite.key - I got this from go daddy panel admin

Now I add the files to my nginx

server {
        listen 80;
      #  listen [::]:80;

        listen 443 ssl;

        ssl_certificate /etc/nginx/ssl/xxxxxxxxxx.pem;
        ssl_certificate_key /etc/nginx/ssl/mysite.key;

}

but I got this error

nginx: [emerg] cannot load certificate key “/etc/nginx/ssl/mysite.key”: PEM_read_bio_PrivateKey() failed (SSL: error:0909006C:PEM routines:get_name:no start line:Expecting: ANY PRIVA

can you help me please what I’m missing or my configraution in nginx is wrong

Thank you in advance.

The key file is the file you got when you created the Certifcate Request (CSR).

Also, for the certificate file you probably want gd_bundle-xx-xx.crt

Once installed make sure to run it past https://www.ssllabs.com/ssltest/ to make sure it’s installed correctly.