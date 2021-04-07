Server certificate need help

Hi can I ask some help please, we bought SSL certificate to Go Daddy,
I unzip the files to /etc/nginx/ssl
it has 3 files
xxxxxxxxxx.crt
xxxxxxxxxx.pem
gd_bundle-xx-xx.crt
mysite.key - I got this from go daddy panel admin
Now I add the files to my nginx
server {
listen 80;
# listen [::]:80;
listen 443 ssl;
ssl_certificate /etc/nginx/ssl/xxxxxxxxxx.pem;
ssl_certificate_key /etc/nginx/ssl/mysite.key;
}
but I got this error
nginx: [emerg] cannot load certificate key “/etc/nginx/ssl/mysite.key”: PEM_read_bio_PrivateKey() failed (SSL: error:0909006C:PEM routines:get_name:no start line:Expecting: ANY PRIVA
can you help me please what I’m missing or my configraution in nginx is wrong
Thank you in advance.