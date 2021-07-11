Server 503 error when uploading video

Im completely at a loss with this problem. I add Vimeo’s API to upload videos from within my website. When I upload a small video everything works. When I upload larger files it uploads for a couple of minutes and then I get a.
POST 503 error
I understand that this means the server is having an issue with limited resources.
I have tried everything below and STILL no success:
- We tested this on a local server
- Im hosted with Godaddy shared hosting
- We set the max memory to high
- We set the max upload size to 2GB(plenty)
- Change the php.ini to higher settings
Even on a local server we get the error so Im not sure if this is an issue on Godaddy’s side.
Any help would be appreciated.