Server 503 error when uploading video

PHP
#1

Im completely at a loss with this problem. I add Vimeo’s API to upload videos from within my website. When I upload a small video everything works. When I upload larger files it uploads for a couple of minutes and then I get a.

POST 503 error

I understand that this means the server is having an issue with limited resources.
I have tried everything below and STILL no success:

  • We tested this on a local server
  • Im hosted with Godaddy shared hosting
  • We set the max memory to high
  • We set the max upload size to 2GB(plenty)
  • Change the php.ini to higher settings

Even on a local server we get the error so Im not sure if this is an issue on Godaddy’s side.

Any help would be appreciated.

#2

Have you actually tried contacting vimeo? I mean they probably see this problem regularly and they would also see your requests into their service to help you debug it.

Also, have you tried uploading the same video through their website? Does that work fine? (This would rule out stupid things running into some file limitation on your account.)

It sounds like a service issue rather than a technical one at this point. :slight_smile:

1 Like
#3

Hi - Yes I have contacted Vimeo and waiting for their response which can take days.
I also spoke to Godaddy again just now and they say everything looks perfect on their end and I have enough resources on the server to handle the request.

Uploading the videos on Vimeo’s site works without any issues.

I wonder if a slow internet connect on my end could cause this to happen.