Separating a Child Function From Its Parent Function Without Using an Object

I am trying to separate a function from its parent function to reduce the size of the parent function but I’m running into some issues. So suppose Function2 is inside of Function1 and there are some variables which are declared in Function1 but are updated inside of Function2. I would like to take Function2 and put it in its own file and then I’m only left with Function2 invocation and a few other things inside of Function1.

If I put Function2 in its own file, the problem I have now is that I can no longer use closure to update the variables inside of Function2 which were declared in Function1. In order to update the variables, I would have to somehow pass the variables to Function2 as arguments and then find a way to return them. Since the variables are value types, I would probably have to redefine them as properties of an object, pass that object to Function2 as an argument, update the properties inside of Function2, and finally return the object. That would not be an issue if I’m dealing with a few child functions and a few variables but I have several of them. Is there an easier way to do this?