Separate woocommerce single product page into three columns, using hooks

Hey everyone,
I just started with WooCommerce hooks and want to make columns
(1 with the image, 2 with summary text, and the third with some more information).
Is it possible to do this using WooCommerce hooks?
Just started pout with this
public function changeSingleOrder()
{
remove_action('woocommerce_single_product_summary', 'woocommerce_template_single_title', 5);
add_action('woocommerce_before_single_product_summary', 'woocommerce_template_single_title', 10);
add_action('woocommerce_single_product_summary', [$this, 'getLegislationAndEnvironment']);
}