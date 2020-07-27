Separate woocommerce single product page into three columns, using hooks

Hey everyone,

I just started with WooCommerce hooks and want to make columns
(1 with the image, 2 with summary text, and the third with some more information).
Is it possible to do this using WooCommerce hooks?

Just started pout with this :slight_smile:

   public function changeSingleOrder()
    {
        remove_action('woocommerce_single_product_summary', 'woocommerce_template_single_title', 5);
        add_action('woocommerce_before_single_product_summary', 'woocommerce_template_single_title', 10);
        add_action('woocommerce_single_product_summary', [$this, 'getLegislationAndEnvironment']);
    }

