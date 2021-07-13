SEO: What is the point of this?

Well backlinks in themselves are not bad if they are made on sites with a high ranking and seen as an authority. The idea goes that top quality sites link to other top quality sites. So unless this spammy site has a good rep, it will do little to help your site.

Now I wouldn’t say that they ever hurt, at least they shouldn’t, but they can do little for you. I say they shouldn’t hurt because often times you can’t control other sites linking to you. However, if you get a bad rep by numerous other bad rep sites linking to you, it might hurt a little. I mean if everyone is a crook and they link to you as someone they know, you may be seen as a crook yourself eventually.

As for your site being on this list, it was probably just harvested. Automated bots follow random links and build these types of index sites. Again, I wouldn’t worry too much about it. Not much you can do to prevent other sites linking to you. Perhaps you can ask the site admin to remove you. But I wouldn’t expect anything to really happen.

But again, I don’t think it would ruin your sites ranking. It may actually help it a little or not at all. Do you know how many crazy spammy sites link to google.com? Do you think they would down rank that site just because of it? Probably not.