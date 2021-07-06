SEO: What is the point of this?

I’m a bit new to SEO and have a basic understanding of backlinks. I was reviewing my backlinks and came across this spammy website with a page filled with hundreds of links.

(The site is hxxps://bestsitesdirectory.com/website-list-1231/ if anyone wants to further look)

I’ve heard of services that claim to “boost” your SEO by giving additional backlinks, but I have always known that they likley will just hurt your SEO and have your site classified as spam. Thus, I have never signed up for one of these services in my life. Why is my domain appearing on this list? Is someone out to get me and is trying to ruin my sites ranking?