I’m looking for seo courses (I’m a total noob) but I read that seo courses get outdated very fast since it’s an ever-changing subject. Can anyone recommend one that is up-to-date (ish)?
Seo udemy (and such) courses
Not a course as such, but I would recommend starting with Google’s comprehensive Search Engine Optimization Starter Guide. It covers all the basics, is kept up to date, and you don’t need to worry about whether the advice you’re given is in line with the search engines’ guidelines.