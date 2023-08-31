SEO Tweaks

Just in case any of you have started seeing some odd notifications up in the top right hand corner of the page here, I wanted to let everyone know that there is currently an effort ongoing by SPHQ (corporate staff, not the volunteers you know as staff)

SitePoint recently has an SEO audit done on the community, and as a result of that audit, they are going back and making minor tweaks to posts throughout the community. Mostly looking to fix “broken” links

Links which require prior sign-in (which will return 200s)

Links to pages blocked by robots.txt

url parameters (like search links which include usernames and such)

So if you see notifications for posts which are 2,3 or even 10 years old, that’s why. Nothing to concern yourself with but that’s why they’re occurring.

You never know, you might even get a notification for a thread you’ve forgotten about, and maybe answers a question which has popped back up!

Or, you may get a notification and you look at it, and go, “Yuck! What was I thinking?”