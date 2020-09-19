SEO Tips for Quotes Sharing Website

Hello Dear Friends,

I am working on a quotes sharing website, all the quotes are written by different writers and they are unique (not just a copy paste site).

I am very aware of ON page SEO but when it comes to off page SEO (or Backlinks) I always feel confused.

How can I ask people for backlinks? I mean all the tips available on internet are related to content blogs. I have only quotes on my site. NO How to and Why kind of post.

So please suggest me some good backlink resources for quotes sharing site.

Thanks a lot. if you find something confusing then please my humble request to discuss it with me.